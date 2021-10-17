More Freedoms For New South Wales Including More Household Visitors

School kids in kindy, year 1 and year 12 across Greater Sydney will start heading back to class from tomorrow.

Masks are mandatory for all school staff and high school students, and are highly recommended for years 3 and above.

Premier Dominic Perrottet admits there may be some teething problems in the first week.

"I want to thank everybody for the work that they have done, the efforts they've made, the sacrifices they've made, and that's ensured that globally - not just nationally - New South Wales has lead the way in this space and very much it is the people of New South Wales for leading our nation out of this pandemic," he said.

Meantime, the Premier says his state is leading the world on vaccination rates, after reaching the 80 per cent double jab milestone.

Further freedoms will be unlocked tomorrow, including standing up drinking and more household visitors.

New South Wales has seen a further ten deaths and 301 new cases today after 69,107 tests.

Get the latest breaking news from SCA newsrooms around Australia. Short, simple and everything you need to know.