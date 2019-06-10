More Funding for Kambalda Pool

The State government has committed an extra $700,000 towards the construction of a new aquatic facility in Kambalda. Minister for Sport and Recreation Mick Murray announced the details this morning. The money will assist with the reconstruction of the 50m outdoor pool and other associated works. As part of that there is scope and details for a new universal access pool to assist with the learning of swimming in the Kambalda area.

The project includes the following upgrades:

· Upgrading the 50-metre pool and plant;

· Refurbishing the change rooms;

· Relocating the administration office;

· Upgrading the first aid room; and

· Developing a new universal access pool to replace the existing learn-to-swim pool.

The $700,000 funding is being provided from the Community Sporting and Recreation Facilities Fund - the State Government’s principal infrastructure and facilities fund to help Western Australian communities to build quality sporting infrastructure in their local area.

“I’m sure this is welcome news for people in the Kambalda area who are keen to once again be able to have a dip in the hot summer months, following its closure last summer. Swimming pools and aquatic centres are important facilities for regional communities, and the McGowan Government is pleased to have been able to step in to ensure the project goes ahead in full. As well as the obvious sporting and recreational benefits, Kambalda Aquatic Facility provides a local meeting place for people and families to help maintain a more vibrant, connected community.” Minister Murray said.