More Funding For Road Upgrades in Oxley

A new round of funding to help regional councils fix local roads is set to drive safer, smoother journeys in the region and support thousands of jobs in the bush.

Applications are now open for round three of the NSW Government’s $500 million Fixing Local Roads Program which is helping regional councils repair, maintain and seal priority local roads in their communities.

Member for Oxley Melinda Pavey said the $500 million Fixing Local Roads Program demonstrates the NSW Government's commitment to ensuring better roads across regional NSW.

“Fixing Local Roads is so important – it helps councils to address their maintenance backlog and repair, maintain or seal the local roads," Ms Pavey said.

“We know how much better roads mean in the bush – and projects like these are creating hundreds of jobs and helping regional communities recover from the impact of floods, bushfires, drought and the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Paul Toole said the NSW Government had turbocharged the rollout of the program with an additional $191 million of funding from the Australian Government.

“Together, we’ve delivered more than $393 million for 361 Fixing Local Road projects across 91 regional Local Government Areas in rounds one and two,” Mr Toole said.

“Communities are already starting to see the benefits of this program, with more than 55 of these projects open to traffic, another 28 projects close to finished and another 106 are in delivery," Mr Toole said.

"In total, this program is supporting about 3500 jobs across NSW."

In round three, councils will be able to apply for up to $3 million for a single road project and up to $1 million for packages of small road projects.

All successful projects will be completed within two years to ensure local communities see the benefits as quickly as possible.

Information for councils on how to apply for funding, as well as the Program Guidelines for Round 3 of the Fixing Local Roads Program can be found on the Fixing Local Roads Program webpage nswroads.work/fixinglocalroads.