More GPs For Local Clinics In Rural And Regional Australia

GP practices in towns throughout regional, rural and remote Australia will now have more options and a larger pool of doctors to recruit from.

It follows a further expansion of the Distribution Priority Area (DPA) which identifies regions with a shortage of medical practitioners.

The classification expansion means more Australians will be able to access GPs across some 700 regional areas with either full or partial DPA classification.

Areas such as Cairns, Townsville, Kiama, Torquay and Two Rocks, among others, will now be DPA classified.

Areas with chronic GP shortages such as the NSW Central Coast, Caboolture, and Narangba – Burpengary catchments will also be given priority DPA access.

The DPA changes which come into effect from Thursday, mean greater support and encouragement for GPs to work in regional and rural Australian communities with more equitable access to quality care.

Health and Aged Care Minister Mark Butler said the Labor government are stepping in where their predecessors failed.

“The previous government neglected our hardworking GPs for more than a decade, with regional Australia suffering the most from their inaction.

“I am proud to be able to quickly deliver on our election commitment to provide more doctors for regional Australia," he said.

“These much-needed GPs will be able to move into these areas of need and get to work immediately, providing Australians with essential care close to home.” - Mr Butler

As a pharmacist of more than 20-years, Assistant Minister for Rural and Regional Health Emma McBride said she understands "the importance of quality health care close to home."

“The further you live outside a big city, the harder it is to access healthcare which is why it’s so important to give these communities priority access to GPs.

“I look forward to continuing my work with GPs, training colleges, medical schools, and the states and territories to find ongoing solutions to the health challenges in their communities,” Ms McBride boasted.

