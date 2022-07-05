More Hip Pocket Pain As Reserve Bank Of Australia Announces Third Hike To Cash Rates

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) has hiked rates for the third time in as many months by 50 basis points to 1.35 per cent.

Tuesday's announcement is likely to see the four big banks pass on RBA's latest move to Australian homeowners with a mortgage on variable home loan rates.

Governor of the RBA, Philip Lowe, said high global inflation was behind the decision to raise the cash rate but said Australia's economy "remains resilient".

"Global inflation is high. It is being boosted by Covid-related disruptions to supply chains, the war in Ukraine and strong demand which is putting pressure on productive capacity," Dr Lowe said in a statement.

“Today’s increase in interest rates is a further step in the withdrawal of the extraordinary monetary support that was put in place to help insure the Australian economy against the worst possible effects of the pandemic.

“The resilience of the economy and the higher inflation mean that this extraordinary support is no longer needed,” he said.

Mr Lowe warned that due to a tight labour market and capacity constraints in some sectors contributing to the upward pressure on prices, the Board expects to take further action over the months ahead.

“The size and timing of future interest rate increases will be guided by the incoming data and the Board’s assessment of the outlook for inflation and the labour market.

“The Board is committed to doing what is necessary to ensure that inflation in Australia returns to target over time,” the statement said.

Earlier today, Treasurer Jim Chalmers said “just because these interest rate rises are expected doesn’t mean that they sting any less”.

“For a lot of families and a lot of homeowners, they will have to find, in already stretched household budgets, even more to service the mortgage,” the Treasurer said on Tuesday morning.

“A lot of people are doing it incredibly tough already with the skyrocketing costs of essentials, like groceries, and petrol, and electricity, and this will make life even harder for a lot of Australians.” - Mr Chalmers

Governor Lowe said he expects inflation will peak at 7 per cent or more by the end of the year.

