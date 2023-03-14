More Jobs For SA's Shipbuilding Industry Following The AUKUS Submarine Deal

South Australia will be home to Australian nuclear-powered submarine construction, delivering more than 8,000 jobs over 30 years following the AUKUS deal.

It is estimated that South Australia will deliver an additional 4,000 to 5,000 direct shipyard jobs to build nuclear-powered submarines when the program reaches its peak.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The South Australia Briefing - keeping you in the loop with news as it hits:

The government has said that the industry would expect “a major capability and capacity uplift” and “an estimated investment in South Australia of $2 billion over the Forward Estimates”.

Before construction, Australia will purchase at least three potentially second-hand Virginia-class submarines early next decade as it develops new submarines, known as the SSN-AUKUS, with the United Kingdom.

Foreign Affairs Minister Penny Wong said, “this is an unprecedented investment in our national power and a historic investment in South Australia.”

“Labor has always stood up for South Australian shipbuilding, and now we’re delivering. With work beginning immediately, our workforce, industry and economy will all benefit from the AUKUS partnership, now and into the future.”

SA Premier Peter Malinauskas said this would be a transformational opportunity to increase the country’s economic complexity.

“The AUKUS submarines will be the most complex machines that have ever been built in human history. And they will be built here in South Australia,” Mr Malinauskas said.

“That means more highly skilled, highly paid jobs across our economy that will help lift the standard of living for generations of South Australians,” he said.

Subscribe to The Briefing, Australia's fastest-growing news podcast on Listnr today. The Briefing serves up the latest news headlines and a deep dive into a topic affecting you. All in under 20 minutes.