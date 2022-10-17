More LGA’s Eligible For Disaster Payments, Push To Include Melbourne’s Kensington

The Victorian Greens have called on the Federal Government to include Kensington residents in the disaster payment scheme eligibility to assist in recovery following the Maribyrnong River flooding.

The call comes after twelve more local government areas (LGA) across Victoria and Tasmania were added to the eligibility list – however the City of Melbourne was not one of those, excluding Kensington residents from receiving support.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The Victorian Briefing - keeping you in the loop with news as it hits:

Some Kensington residents have had their cars and assets lost, as well as damages to their home but will currently be unable to seek government support.

The deputy leader of the Victorian Greens, Ellen Sandell, said she had reached out to the Federal Government to try fix the situation.

“Over the weekend we saw people right across the state devastated by floods, yet a quirk of bureaucracy means that some people can get payments while others can’t,” she said.

“We’d like to see this fixed, so no-one misses out just because they live on the ‘wrong’ side of the river.”

The LGA’s added to the disaster payment scheme eligibility include Benalla, Boroondara, Central Goldfields, Greater Bendigo, Loddon, Moonee Valley, Mount Alexander, Murrindindi and Yarra in Victoria and Launceston, Latrobe, and Devenport in Tasmania.

The new LGA’s listed will be able to apply for $1,000 payments per adult and $400 per child from 2pm.

To view the full list of LGA’s entitled for payments or to apply, visit the Service Australia website.

The Briefing serves up the latest news headlines and a deep dive into a topic affecting you. Hosted by Tom Tilley and co-hosts Katrina Blowers, Antoinette Lattouf, Rhianna Patrick and Jamila Rizvi. Published Monday to Saturday at 6am for a thorough briefing on the news of the day. Hear it on the Listnr App.