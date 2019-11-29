More Mountain Bike Trails Are Coming To Collie!

Great news for Mountain Bike enthusiasts! With Collies bike network continuing to grow, a further 12km of track is expected to begin construction in 2020.

The news comes off the back of recently competed Arklow Adaptive Trail, which enables people with disabilities to ride through the pristine Arklow Forest.

The extra 12km will bring the trail up to a massive 30km of mountain bike territory through the Arklow Forest, attracting local, national and international bike enthusiasts.

The trail extension is part of the $10 million initiative, developed to maintain and preserve over 180km of Mountain bike & bushwalking trails throughout Collie and Dwellingup.

This also includes the week-long Job-Ready Trail Construction training course which helps locals obtain the skills required to find jobs in the trail industry.

Sport and Recreation Minister Mick Murray says the extension gives Mountain bikers the opportunity to head out and explore more of our beautiful region.

“This new trail will bring the network in Arklow up to about 30km, providing further variety for mountain bikers to explore and adding to Collie’s growing trails town status.” - Minister Murray

For more information on the new bike trail, follow the link to the website!

