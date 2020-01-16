More Parks For The Region

COUNCIL is looking forward to installing some exciting new play equipment at Northview Park in Glenella next month.

The blue and white climbing towers in the playground are being replaced with an impressive new play unit featuring two three-story, interconnected climbing towers measuring 7.6m in height.

The small combination unit, old carousel and two single-seat spring rockers will also be replaced is part of the playground’s upgrade. A new roofed shelter will replace the existing structure shading the small children’s play area as well.

Cr Ayril Paton said the new towers would be the first of their kind to be installed in Queensland by the manufacturer, and potentially the first in Australia.

“The existing play equipment at Northview Park was installed in 2006 and is now 14 years old, so we are looking forward to bringing something new and exciting to Northview Park,” he said.

“The park is an extremely popular location for children’s birthday parties and the upgrades will continue to offer something for a variety of ages to keep all the kids entertained.

“The older kids will have hours of fun navigating their way up the huge three-storey structure and zipping down the two large spiral slides on either side or the smaller third slide.

“There will also be plenty to entertain the younger kids once the other items of new play equipment are installed.”

While improvement works are underway, the playground will be temporarily closed from mid-February until the end of April, weather permitting. However, the public toilets and picnic facilities in Northview Park will remain open.

Alternative playgrounds available while the playground in Northview Park is out of action include:

> Baxter Drive Park

> Glenfields Drive Park

> Jardine Drive Park

> Mansfield Drive Park

> Annie Woods Park

> Sugar Bowl Mackay.

This project has been funded by council and the Queensland Government’s Works for Queensland program.

For more details visit www.connectingmackay.com.au.