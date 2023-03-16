More People Skipping Meals And Medication Under The Cost Of Living Pressure

A social welfare report has indicated that more vulnerable people are skipping meals and medications as the cost of living crisis continues to bite.

The Australian Council of Social Service (ACOSS) has urged the government to address the cost of living crisis and put people with the lowest income at the forefront of its first major Budget.

In the Federal Budget submission from ACOSS, they suggest the government raise JobSeeker to at least $76 a day while improving the energy efficiency of low-income households and investing in social housing.

ACOSS said the soaring costs of essentials such as food, rent and energy had significantly eroded living standards for lower-income people.

ACOSS CEO Cassandra Goldie said there were more than three million people in poverty in Australia, and this Budget must support those who need it the most.

“They cannot wait a second longer for action to alleviate this unnecessary suffering,” Ms Goldie said.

“The Labor Government came to power promising that no-one would be left behind. But right now people on income support are skipping meals, foregoing essential medicines and turning off their hot water just to keep a roof over their head,” she said.

ACOSS also calls for the federal government to focus on a series of issues, including building a social security system that meets needs, creating a fairer tax system, investing in quality community service, actions on climate change, and more employment opportunities and housing affordability.

“Our budget proposals strengthen gender equality, and tackle poverty and disadvantage as structural problems that governments have the power to address. We need a bold government now to act.”

