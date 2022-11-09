“More Scams And Ransom Demands”: Tech Expert Warning To Medibank Customers

Tech expert Trevor Long has urged Medibank customers to muster "extreme vigilance" following the leak of an "additional file" overnight.

"Everyone who’s a Medibank customer needs to know that they're likely to get emails.

"They're likely to get both more scams and ransom demands of their own," Mr Long said.

It comes after the alleged ransomware group posted a chilling message on the dark web on Thursday, claiming it had released sensitive details of customers’ medical procedures.

Medibank CEO David Koczka has described the move as "disgraceful".

"The weaponisation of people's private information in an effort to extort payment is malicious, and it is an attack on the most vulnerable members of our community.

"These are real people behind this data and the misuse of their data is deplorable and may discourage them from seeking medical care," he chided.

Meanwhile, Shadow Cyber Security Minister James Paterson revealed on Thursday, the attack has all the "hallmarks of a Russian based ransomware gang".

“It’s not yet confirmed that it is Russian hackers, but I wouldn’t be surprised if it turned out to be the case.

"It certainly has some indications and hallmarks of a Russian based ransomware gang," he admitted.

It follows revelations from the alleged hackers that they supposedly demanded a $1 per customer ransom from the health insurer.

Medibank revealed earlier this week it had rejected hacker demands it pay a $1 per customer ransom to avoid the data being released.

Customers who believe they have been targeted in an attack should contact Report Cyber at cyber.org.au

