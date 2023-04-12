More Tasmanians Compromised In Data Breach

Premier Jeremy Rockliff says the amount of people effected by a Russian hack of a third-party data handler has reached at least 150,000 and includes more organisations other than schools.

The Teachers Board and Commission for Young People have also been targeted, as the state government continues to contact those potentially affected.

“We’ve been contacting directly anyone who could be affected by the data breach and we will continue to do so,” Mr Rockliff said.

“I’m advised that some 145,600 emails have been sent, I can advise as well that 377 personal phone calls have been made today and 2,500 letters have been sent by mail to those who may not be able to be contacted via electronic means as well.”​

The government, despite its efforts to contact those potentially affected, has received backlash that it cut back on cybersecurity funding.

The state government’s response was also described as “lacklustre” and “poorly communicated and poorly responded to” by consumer action group Digital Tasmania.

"We hope things improve with a more detailed response to individuals." - Digital Tasmania’s Andrew Connor told The Mercury.

“To my understanding, in fact [it’s a] boosted area in terms of funding for cyber security and so what’s important is that we have a very measured response where no stone is unturned.,” Mr Rockliff said.

As of yesterday, the data of 16,000 Tasmanians have been uploaded to the dark web.

