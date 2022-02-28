More Than 1,000 Schools Closed Across South-East Queensland

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk warns the flooding crisis in Queensland is far from over, despite less severe weather conditions.

It comes as parts of Brisbane and SEQ continue the evacuation order, with 1,000 schools closed and nursing homes shut down.

A Queensland Education spokesman said the closure list is growing, making it "important for parents to regularly check the website".

The Defence Force are on hand to offer assistance, as SES crews fight to save livelihoods

Palaszczuk said while downpour is subsiding, water levels will remain dangerous for the next three to four days.

"I’m urging you that your children will be staying at home tomorrow, and we don’t want people out on the roads – we need our emergency services to get out and about as quickly and safely as possible," Ms Palaszczuk said.

She provided a sense of relief and calmness amid the chaos, saying signs aren't worse than the devastating floods experienced in 2011.

"In 2011 the flood peak in Brisbane was 4.46, the flood peak is 3.85 and now falling - it is still a significant event," she said.

Many Queenslanders have been urged to work from home as conditions prolonge.

