More than 16,000 cars have been stolen across Queensland in the past financial year.

Police are encouraging vehicle owners to consider installing GPS tracking devices and employ basic security measures to help drive down vehicle thefts across Queensland.

A total of 16,322 cars, motorcycles and trucks were reported stolen across Queensland last financial year (2018 / 2019), up from 14,133 in the previous financial year (2017 / 2018).

Acting Senior Sergeant Lee Fortune said in the majority of cases, homes and businesses are targeted where thieves easily track down keys before stealing vehicles from garages and drive ways.

“Police are continuing to see vehicles being stolen either opportunistically where the vehicle is left unsecured or through burglaries where keys are quickly located,” Acting Senior Sergeant Fortune said.

“We are encouraging vehicle owners to take a moment to think about their current security measures and whether they could be improved to reduce the risk of having their vehicle stolen.

“This could be as simple as keeping your keys in a hidden location within your home rather than in plain sight and ensuring your vehicle, home and business is secured at all times.”

On average, three quarters of all stolen vehicles are recovered in varying conditions.

Acting Senior Sergeant Fortune said owners of trucks and high-end vehicles should consider installing GPS devices which help police safely track down stolen vehicles.

“There is a range of GPS tracking technology available to motorists which allows police to quickly locate vehicles if they are stolen,” he said.

“We have seen many occasions where owners have provided police with GPS details, allowing officers to locate the stolen vehicle and arrest the offenders without dangerous pursuits and damage to the vehicle.”

Queensland Police is committed to reducing vehicle theft across the state through a range of enforcement and preventative strategies.

“Theft of any kind is not acceptable but having a valuable possession such as the family car or the work truck stolen is devastating and costly,” he said.

“That is why we are continuing to roll out enforcement strategies such as using Automatic Number Plate Recognition technology to detect stolen vehicles.”

Top 5 strategies to protect your vehicle

1. Always keep your vehicle locked and secured – even if you are only leaving it for a moment.

2. Keep the keys to your vehicle in a hidden location – not on the kitchen bench or a key rack.

3. Remove all valuables from the vehicle

4. Consider installing a steering wheel lock, car alarm or immobiliser

5. Consider installing a GPS tracking device with live monitoring

Download the new vehicle security fact sheet here: https://www.police.qld.gov.au/programs/cscp/Documents/Vehicle%20Security.pdf