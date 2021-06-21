More Than 16,000 Great Southern Residents Left Without Power Following Wild Weather

More than 16,000 residents across the Great Southern were without power on Monday morning after the region was lashed by wild weather.

Albany and surrounding areas had rainfall of up to 30mm per hour on Sunday night, with wind gusts as strong as 96kmph being recorded.

Western Powers’ Gene Burton said multiple power lines were down as a result of the storms.

“We also know there’s debris across roads, so that also hampers our crews being able to reach some of the damaged areas. The priority is for our crews to assess the hazards and make them safe so that we can then get behind and repair and restore power as soon as possible” - Gene Burton

Over 10,000 houses were affected by the blackout, leaving the State Emergency Service to respond to more than 130 calls for assistance.

If you need to report severe damage to your home or fallen trees and power lines, call 132-500

