More Than $240,000 In Fines For Hoons In Melbourne Suburbs

300 hoons have been busted by police at at a Melbourne gathering; with police pepper spraying a 17-year-old.

Police are expected to issue more than $240,000 in fines after responding to calls of people gathering and doing illegal activities in their cars at Sunshine West, Tullamarine, Derrimut and Keilor Park on Monday night.

Attending a hoon event attracts an $800 fine and it is expected about 300 people will be issued with penalty notices in the coming days, police say, while a teenager is expected to be charged on summons with hindering police and offensive language.

