More Than 45,000 NSW Commuters Double Charged For Road Tolls

Over 45,000 Sydneysiders have been overcharged for road tolls throughout NSW as a result of a system error.

Transport for NSW announced that almost 50,000 drivers using road toll roads have been billed twice due to an error in the E-toll system.

According to a statement from Transport for NSW, the oversight was as a result of a “technical error”.

“An E-Toll system error that led to some customers being overcharged on their tolling account this month,” the statement read.

“Customers were overcharged with duplicate transactions … the error was caused by a technical error which impacted 45,194 of E-Toll’s 1.4 million customers.”

A spokesperson for the department issued an apology and announced that anyone impacted by the error would be compensated.

“On behalf of Transport for NSW, we apologise to our customers for the inconvenience and any possible distress this has caused,” the spokesperson said.

“We will be conducting a thorough investigation to find the root cause of the issue, to ensure that this does not happen again.”

This is just one of multiple transport issues NSW drivers have faced over previous weeks after Blockade Australia climate change protestors blocked a busy road near Port Botany causing massive congestion throughout South Sydney.

