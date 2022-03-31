More Than 50,000 Pack Out The MCG To Farewell The Great Shane Warne

Victorians arrived in abundance to celebrate the life of Shane Warne with a public state funeral at the MCG.

Hosted by Eddie McGuire, heartwarming speeches came from Warne's friends and family, both in person and through video tributes.

In what was an emotional night, Shane's father Keith, brother Jason, and his three children paid tribute to the King of Spin in front of a star-studded crowd.

"My dad taught me resilience and strength in so many ways, to always stand up for ourselves and what we believe in, to always try our hardest at everything we do," said Brooke Warne, Shane's youngest child.

"He would always tell us since we were little to be polite, manners are free, they cost nothing. And they will always leave such an impact."

"When dad would walk into a room, the whole room would light up. He could make you crack a smile even if you didn’t feel like smiling that day," Summer Warne said in front of the MCG crowd.

There were musical appearances from some of Warne's closest celebrity friends, including Coldplay's Chris Martin, Elton John, Robbie Williams and Ed Sheeran - delivered from all areas of the globe.

As memories and anecdotes were shared by teammates and opponents, the ceremony found a stable balance of sorrow and humour which truly encapsulated the uncompromising sporting icon.

Cricket legends Allan Border, Merv Hughes and Brian Lara shared their fondest memories of playing alongside or against Warne.

The celebration of life recognised Warne as not just Australia's cricket larrikin, but a man who left his fingerprints on philanthropy through his unselfish donations.

Andrea Egan from the United Nations spoke about the work Warne did in recent years to help save animal life-form overseas.

To cap off a breathtaking night, Warne's children Brooke, Summer and Jackson unveiled the new Shane Warne Stand, which officially replaced the iconic Great Southern Stand.

The crowd said goodbye to Warne with a special rendition to the tune of his favourite AFL club St Kilda Saints.

Over a billion people watched the memorial worldwide, with at least 300 million of those streamed from the cricket-loving country of India.

Memories of the man who had "a certain aura about him", as described by teammate Glenn McGrath, will undoubtedly live forever in the hearts of millions around the world.

