More Than A Dozen Flood Warnings Issued Across NSW

Over a dozen flood warnings have been issued across New South Wales, with a major flood warning active for the Namoi and Peel rivers.

On Friday afternoon, a moderate flood peak was observed along the Peel River at Tamworth.

"Floodwaters from the Peel River combined with the outflows from Keepit Dam and a flood peak from the Mooki River may cause major flooding at Gunnedah and Wee Waa," the Bureau of Meteorology said.

It is expected any flooding to occur will happen across Saturday, with many warnings advising to be most vigilent in the afternoon.

Flood Safety Advice:

In life threatening emergencies, call 000 immediately. If you require rescue, assistance to evacuate or other emergency help, ring NSW SES on 132 500.

Avoid drowning. Stay out of rising water, seek refuge in the highest available place.

Prevent damage to your vehicle. Move it under cover, away from areas likely to flood.

Avoid being swept away. Stay out of fast-flowing creeks and storm drains.

Never drive, ride or walk through flood water. Flood water can be deceptive and dangerous.

