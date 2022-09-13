More Victorians Sentenced For Longer, New Data Reveals

More Victorian offenders are now being sentenced to prison then they did 20 years ago according to a new report from the Sentencing Advisory Council.

The report which reviewed data from the last 20 years, outlined how the proportion of Victorians in prison had grown from 67 out of every 100,000 people in 2000, to 123 out of every 100,000 people in 2019.

Offenders are also experiencing longer sentences, while fewer serious offences were being sentenced for.

Changes in sentencing practices in higher courts were reviewed on murder, manslaughter, drug trafficking and cultivation offences, rape, incest, and several child sex offences sentences.

“The findings of this new report suggest there is also another explanation: people are spending longer in prison for serious offences,” Council Chair Emeritus Professor Arie Freiberg AM said.

“This is almost certainly because courts are responding to a raft of legislative reforms as well as changing community attitudes."

The full report can be read on the Sentencing Advisory Council website.

