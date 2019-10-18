Morgan Evans Arrives In Sydney On His World Tour

Morgan Evans began his World Tour in Dublin on September 3 but has finally arrived back on home soil this week.

The acclaimed country performer played his first Australian show of the tour at the Enmore Theatre last night supported by special guest Chris Destefano.

Check out our audio review below to hear how it all went down in Sydney.

Morgan remains in the country until October 27 before heading across the ditch to continue his World Tour in New Zealand. More info here.

Morgan Evans World Tour Remaining Australian Show Dates

Oct 18 Oct 2019 Enmore Theatre Sydney, NSW, Australia Tickets

Oct 20 Oct 2019 Astor Theatre Perth, WA, Australia Tickets

Oct 21 The Gov Adelaide, SA, Australia Tickets

Oct 22 Forum Melbourne Melbourne, VIC, Australia Tickets

Oct 26 Eatons Hill Hotel & Function Centre Eatons Hill, QLD, Australia Tickets

Oct 27 Empire Theatre Toowoomba, QLD, Australia Tickets

