Global hit-maker MORGAN EVANS is coming home as part of his World Tour!



The Nashville via Newcastle chart-topper blitzed us last year with his sold-out East Coast shows, and infectious hit singles 'Day Drunk' and 'Kiss Somebody'.



Now Morgan Evan’s is back with new single 'Young Again', and ready to bring his dynamic one-man show to audiences back home from this October.



Morgan has sold out shows across the globe, toured with the likes of Taylor Swift, Alan Jackson, and Dan + Shay, and performed at Australia's premiere country-roots festival, CMC Rocks QLD.

Proving to be an international force in music, Evans has won two APRA awards for Country Work of the Year, last week picking up the gong for his smash hit ‘Day Drunk’. He’s also scored five CMC Awards, and America’s Country Music Association Award for a Global Artist of the Year.

Don’t miss Morgan playing his biggest-ever Australian dates this year!

Chugg VIP Pre-sale starts 12pm, Thursday 9 May (local time)

MORGAN EVANS | AUSTRALIAN & NZ TOUR 2019

Presented by Chugg Entertainment, Frontier Touring & Potts Entertainment



SYDNEY

Friday 18 October – Enmore Theatre (All Ages)

Ticketek.com.au

PERTH

Sunday 20 October – Astor Theatre (Lic. All Ages)

Ticketek.com.au

ADELAIDE

Monday 21 October – The Gov (18+)

Oztix.com.au

MELBOURNE

Tuesday 22 October – Forum Melbourne (18+)

Ticketmaster.com.au

BRISBANE

Saturday 26 October – Eatons Hill Hotel (All Ages)

Oztix.com.au

TOOWOOMBA

Sunday 27 October – Empire Theatre (All Ages)

Empiretheatre.com.au

AUCKLAND

Tuesday 29 October – Tuning Fork (All Ages)

Ticketmaster.co.nz

