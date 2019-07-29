Morgan Evans is Heading Home To Do a Little Day Drinking

You can catch him this October

Shania Twang

13 hours ago

Shania Twang

Article heading image for Morgan Evans is Heading Home To Do a Little Day Drinking

Australia’s Nashville-via-Newcastle breakout crossover-country sensation Morgan Evans is heading home in October as part of his World Tour.

Blitzing the East Coast on his SOLD OUT tour last year, Evans will bring his infectious Country sound, signature loop pedal, and “phenomenal solo set designed to dispatch any misconception that a singer needs background musicians to get an audience on their feet and dancing” (Rolling Stone).

With the success of his debut album 'Things That We Drink To' OUT NOW Evans continues to prove why he is one of Billboard’s 2018 Country Artists To Watch.

Global smash 'Kiss Somebody' saw the rising star hit No. 1 on the US Country Chart, reach PLATINUM status in Australia, and tally 188 million global streams.

Follow-up party anthem 'Day Drunk' took over the Aussie charts, hitting No. 1 on The Music Network’s Hot 100 All-Genres Chart, staying atop The Music Network’s Country Airplay Chart for 25 weeks.

Proving to be an international force in music, Evans has won two APRA awards for Country Work of the Year, and picked up the gong for his smash hit 'Day Drunk'.  He’s also scored five CMC Awards, and America’s Country Music Association Award for a Global Artist of the Year.

 

Evans’ newly-released single - ‘Young Again’ – is a feel-good track blasting a message of living in the moment and having fun; a sentiment that is sure to define his upcoming shows.

Don’t miss Morgan playing his biggest-ever Australian dates in October!

Proving just how popular Morgan is he has already SOLD OUT all but one venue with tickets still available in Sydney.

MORGAN EVANS TOUR DATES:

Thu 17 Oct, 2019Enmore Theatre, Sydney - All Ages Buy Tickets
Fri 18 Oct, 2019Enmore Theatre, Sydney - All Ages Sold out
Sun 20 Oct, 2019Astor Theatre, Perth - Lic. All Ages Sold out
Mon 21 Oct, 2019The Gov, Adelaide - 18+ Sold out
Tue 22 Oct, 2019The Forum, Melbourne - 18+ Sold out
Sat 26 Oct, 2019Eatons Hill Hotel, Brisbane - All Ages Sold out
Sun 27 Oct, 2019Empire Theatre, Toowoomba - All Ages Sold out

 We’ll drink to that!

Make sure you download the Triple M app on iTunes or Google Play to stay across all our best stuff!

 

Listen Live!
Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs