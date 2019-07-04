Morgan Evans Releases Video for "Young Again" and Smashes it On The Voice

Nashville-via-Newcastle chart-topping singer-songwriter Morgan Evans released the music video for his latest feel-good track Young Again from his album Things That We Drink To.

On the single, Morgan said “Young Again is a special one because I feel like it’s definitely one of those songs that I just want to play over and over at the live show and I finish the show every night with it but it’s also that feeling that I try to wake up every day and live in the moment and take the opportunity for the life that you have right in front of you. The line is we will never be this young again and it’s so true. It’s as true when I wrote the song on a mandolin and it’s as true when I sing it to a festival crowd in the UK or a festival crowd in Oklahoma or whether I’m just listening to it as I drive around and making sure the mixes are right. So hopefully you feel that as much as I did when I wrote it”.

Morgan also performed the hit song on The Voice this week, which scored him prime spot on the iTunes chart:

Evans made a lasting first impression at radio with the now ARIA certified Platinum hit Kiss Somebody, the track went on to peak at #1 on the US Country Radio chart. Day Drunk, the ARIA 2x Platinum follow-up was dubbed a “slam-dunk” and one of the "10 Best Country and Americana Songs of the Week” by Rolling Stone, it also claimed the #1 spot on The Music Network’s Country chart for 25 consecutive weeks. Released last October, album Things That We Drink To debuted at #5 on the ARIA chart. Proving to be an international force in music, Evans has also won two APRA awards for Country Work of the Year, picking up the gong for his smash hit Day Drunk. He’s also scored five CMC Awards, and America’s Country Music Association Award for a Global Artist of the Year.

Morgan will head back home in September as part of his world tour to sell-out shows, with tickets available for his second Sydney show and his Melbourne show.

MORGAN EVANS AUSTRALIAN TOUR 2019

SYDNEY

Thursday 17 October – Enmore Theatre (All Ages) 2nd SHOW ADDED

Ticketek.com.au

SYDNEY

Friday 18 October – Enmore Theatre (All Ages) SOLD OUT

Ticketek.com.au

PERTH

Sunday 20 October – Astor Theatre (Lic. All Ages) SOLD OUT

Ticketek.com.au

ADELAIDE

Monday 21 October – The Gov (18+) SOLD OUT

Oztix.com.au

MELBOURNE

Tuesday 22 October – Forum Melbourne (18+)

Ticketmaster.com.au

BRISBANE

Saturday 26 October – Eatons Hill Hotel (All Ages) SOLD OUT

Oztix.com.au

TOOWOOMBA

Sunday 27 October – Empire Theatre (All Ages) SOLD OUT

Empiretheatre.com.au

