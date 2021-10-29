Morgan Evans To Headline 2022 CMC Rocks Festival in Queensland

Australian-born country phenom Morgan Evans will be headlining the 2022 CMC Rocks Festival in Queensland

Newcastle-born Evans, who rose to fame in 2018 with the catchy tune, Day Drunk, was announced a headline act of the iconic Festival, the same week he released his EP Country And The Coast Side A.

He also shared the official music video for his current single “Love Is Real”, which spent nine consecutive weeks at the top of the AU Country Radio chart and is climbing the U.S. airplay charts now.

CMC Rocks QLD will take place from Wednesday 21st to Sunday 25th of September 2022. Evans will be joined by fellow headliners Brad Paisley and Kane Brown.