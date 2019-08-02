Morgan Wallan Has the Most Added Song at Country Radio

Breakout star Morgan Wallan celebrated multi-week #1 and chart-breaking barstool anthem “Whiskey Glasses” on Monday (July 29) with a packed-out party at Nashville’s The Sutler, hosted by BMI and ASCAP.



Celebrate he did with a room filled with friends, family and industry playmakers joined songwriters Ben Burgess (BMI) and Kevin Kadish (ASCAP).

The song is the third single from Morgan’s debut album “If You Know Me”, produced by Joey Moi.

“This is obviously a special day for me. No matter how many milestones and achievements I’ve gotten to experience so far, I always think back through my life and what got me here,” said Wallen. “To anyone who has helped with this song, my album, or anything that has to do with my career, just know that it doesn’t go unnoticed. I will do my best to give my 100 percent from here on out. I always have, and I hope I will be able to do that for a long time.”

Adding to the excitement, Wallen is back on Country radio airwaves this week with fan-favorite “Chasin’ You,” which has become the most-added single of the week on US country radio.

“Chasin’ You” is Wallen’s fourth single from “If You Know Me.”

Download and stream “Chasin’ You” HERE.