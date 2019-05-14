Morgan Wallen Lands His First No.1 on Billboard Hot Country Songs Chart

Newcomer Morgan Wallen has just scored his first No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart.

“Whiskey Glasses” took the number one spot dethroning the man of the moment, Luke Combs, with his current hit “Beautiful Crazy”, which sat top of the chart for 11 weeks.

“My first No. 1 on the Hot Country Songs chart happened on my 26th birthday (May 13),” Wallen told Billboard. “This is truly a day I’ll never forget.”

The song, written by Ben Burgess and Kevin Kadish, follows Wallen’s first Hot Country Songs top 10, “Up Down” (featuring Florida Georgia Line), which hit No. 5 on June 30, 2018.

Congratulations Morgan Wallen!

