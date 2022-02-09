Mornington Shire Could Force Nude Beach Visitors To Cover Up

A Victorian nude beach is at risk of having its (no) rules changed, as Mornington Peninsula sile look to the council for a resolution.

Visitors at the popular Sunnyside North Beach in Mount Eliza - one the last surviving - could soon be putting their clothes back on.

Following allegations of increased "illegal and inappropriate" issues at the small hideout, a council meeting will decide on the fate of clothes or no clothes.

At the initial council hearing on Tuesday, a report stated the area was attracting illegal drug use and an increase in sexual activity.

“Anecdotal evidence suggests drug use and sexual activities take place regularly at the carpark and beach during all times of the day and night, resulting in hazardous rubbish, such as syringes, being left on the beach and within the carpark, and surrounding bluffs,” the report said.

A Facebook page titled Keep Sunnyside Beach Clothing Optional has emerged, asking for consultation over the decision, arguing to keep the beach clothing optional.

The beach has been 'clothing-optional' since 1986.

Sunnyside is one of three remaining clothing optional beaches in the state, including Point Impossible Beach in Torquay, and Southside Beach near Point Addis.

