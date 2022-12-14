Moroccan Fans Left Stranded Last Minute As Flights To Doha Cancelled

Moroccan fans had no choice other than to watch their side’s 0-2 loss to France in the Fifa semi-final from home, after flights to Doha were cancelled.

In a statement by Morocco’s national airline, it said all flights to transport fan to Doha on Wednesday had been cancelled, saying it was a decision by Qatari authorities.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The National Briefing - keeping you in the loop with news as it hits:

"Following the latest restrictions imposed by the Qatari authorities, Royal Air Maroc (RAM) regrets to inform customers of the cancellation of their flights operated by Qatar Airways," the airline said in an emailed statement.

While it was said 30 additional flights would be scheduled for fans, a source from a RAM travel agency said 14 additional flights were scheduled.

With the seven Wednesday flights cancelled, there were only the seven flights on Tuesday to fly passengers – leaving Wednesday passengers with already booked accommodation and event tickets unable to travel.

It is unclear why Qatari officials ordered the airline to stop the flights, with no statement or communications made yet to explain the reasoning.

The airline offered a full apology and said it would reimburse passengers.

Subscribe to The Briefing, Australia's fastest-growing news podcast on Listnr today. serves up the latest news headlines and a deep dive into a topic affecting you. All in under 20 minutes.