Morrison Apologises To Victims Of Sexual Harassment & Bullying

The first sitting of federal parliament for 2022 has opened with an apology to victims of bullying, sexual harassment, and assault across the sector.

It follows the findings of the Jenkins Report - an independent review into parliamentary workplace culture.

Leading the charge, Prime Minister Scott Morrison issued a direct apology to alleged sexual assault victim and former Liberal staffer Brittany Higgins, recognising her "courage".

"I particularly want to acknowledge Brittany Higgins, whose experience, and more importantly courage, is the reason why we are all here today. And I want to thank her for that."

“I am sorry. We are sorry. I’m sorry to Ms Higgins for the terrible things that took place here. And the place that should’ve been a space of safety and contribution turned out to be a nightmare,” Mr Morrison said in an address to Parliament.

“I’m sorry for far more than that. For all those who came before Ms Higgins and endured the same, but she had the courage to stand up. We are sorry for all of those things.”

“I want this to be a place where young Australians … young women in particular, can follow their dreams, and not be crushed by brutality,” he said.

Morrison said that a "power imbalance" has been exploited "over many decades, the culture (that) perpetuated bullying, abuse, harassment and in some cases even violence".

"This has to change, it is changing, and I believe it will change," he said.

Recognising the systemic issues of abuse within leadership offices, federal opposition leader Anthony Albanese commended Ms Higgins for lifting the lid on the culture of Parliament.

“You have torn through a silence that has acted as a life-support system for the most odious of status quos,” he said.

“No one deserves to feel unsafe or disrespected in any workplace, let alone our national parliament." - Mr Albanese

The Jenkins report exposed a distinctive "boys club" culture of "bullying, sexual harassment and sexual assault", which existed within federal parliament offices, with more than half of those surveyed saying they had experienced at least one incident of bullying, sexual harassment or actual or attempted sexual assault.

The apology comes as the first of 28 recommendations Sex Discrimination Commissioner Kate Jenkins made after her review of behaviour in parliamentary workplaces.

