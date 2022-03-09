Morrison Declares A National Emergency As Ninth Body Found In NSW Floodwaters

New South Wales has recorded its ninth flood-fatality after a man's body was found in flood waters in Sydney's west.

The 50-year-old driver was reported missing after he failed to make a delivery at 6am on Tuesday, after getting caught in catastrophic rainfall

Police commenced a large-scale search into the whereabouts of Xianbin Liu, with specialist Divers, PolAir and NSW SES, eventually locating the man’s body in flood water at Wolstenhome Avenue, Greendale, about 9pm yesterday.

Although yet to be formally identified, authorities believe it to be that of the missing man.

Meanwhile, more than a week since the floods which struck Queensland and northern New South Wales were deemed unprecedented, Prime Minister Scott Morrison has declared a national emergency.

The declaration, made while visiting to the rain-ravaged Northern Rivers region on Wednesday, will see more Commonwealth resources sent to the area including extra help from Defence.

When pressed over what changes the declaration might bring, the PM acknowledged, not a whole lot.

"All this does is effectively remove some red tape, when it comes to how Commonwealth agencies are able to perform their duties in relation to this disaster," he said.

"It doesn't impact the ADF resources, they're already fully available: it doesn't trigger any payments, those payments have already been made."

"It doesn't trigger [more federal funding], those arrangements have already been implemented," Morrison confirmed.

"It's another part of the process, but frankly, it's not the most urgent."

Meantime, the PM also announced the extension of emergency support for those living in the Lismore, Richmond Valley, and Clarence Valley council areas.

Under the second support package, disaster payments of $1000 per adult and $400 a child will continue for another two weeks for anyone who has already claimed the assistance.

An additional $31.2 million has also been pledged for immediate and longer-term mental health services and a further $10 million for a specialised program for school-aged children.

“We can’t underestimate the long-term mental health toll so many communities will be facing,” Mr Morrison said.

