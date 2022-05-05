Morrison Deflects Claim From Solomon Islands Of Australian Invasion

Australia’s tenuous relationship with the Solomon Islands continues to escalate, with Prime Minister Mannasseh Sogavare attacking Australia's attitude overnight.

Sogavare said the mood from Australia and other countries towards the Solomon Islands following the signing of a security pact with the Chinese government, was deliberately trying to undermine his government.

Launching a tirade in parliament, the Solomon Islands leader also made a remarkable suggestion that the Pacific nation had been "threatened with invasion" from critical countries including Australia.

But Scott Morrison denied the claim on Thursday morning, saying Australia has instead been a strong partner to them during the civil unrest last year.

"Of course, we haven't threatened [to invade]," he said. "We are their primary security partner. We are their first call when they face these sorts of challenges."

Keeping his demeanour cool and collected, Mr Morrison instead said the Solomon Islands were part of Australia's Pacific family.

"What we need to be conscious of is [that] we need to be calm and composed when we deal with these issues that arise," he said.

"Prime Minister Sogavare has entered into a secret arrangement with the Chinese government. He has done that with a number of his cabinet ministers.

"That didn't come as a surprise to our government and now we just work responsibly with our partners to manage that situation, to first protect the security interests of Australia but also of the Solomon Islands," Morrison said.

However, the PM admitted to avoiding direct contact with Mr Sogavare since the China pact was announced, a move Shadow Foreign Affairs Minister Penny Wong said was surprising.

"Quite a lot of the way in which Prime Minister Morrison has dealt with this issue has surprised me. I think Australians have been surprised,

"We know that we were warned about this, Australia was warned about this in August last year," she said.

Fears over China establishing a military base on the Solomons, after the Solomon-Chinese deal, has both Australia and the US concerned.

