Morrison Government Announces Double Payment For Aged Care Works

Prime Minister Scott Morrison is set to unveil two new bonus payments for the aged-care sector, helping workers who are struggling to cope in current circumstances.

Morrison is set to announce the payments of $400 each as a pre-election commitment at the National Press Club on Tuesday.

The cash incentive is a part of a $209 million package for the sector.

The initial payment will become available within weeks, as the follow up incentive is expected in May.

It includes workers who provide direct care to elderly clients, around 234,000 workers in government subsidised home and residential care will be eligible.

"Of course, none of our health outcomes would be possible without the hard work, long hours and dedicated care offered by our frontline health and aged care workforce," Morrison is set to reveal.

"Their resilience over the past two years has been inspiring." - Scott Morrison

The exact amount shared will depend on how many hours each staffer has worked.

"This is a responsible commitment that builds on the $393 million provided over three payments to 234,000 aged care workers earlier in the pandemic," Morrison wrote in a draft.

Get the latest breaking news from SCA newsrooms around Australia. Short, simple and everything you need to know.