Morrison Leaves Back To School Plans For State Leaders

"Return to schools will be announced individually by each jurisdiction over the next few days and some will make their announcements today."

After meeting with the national cabinet, Prime Minister Scott Morrison revealed back to school plans will be left to each state government to decide.

Returning students to school was atop the agenda at Thursday's cabinet meeting, with no nationwide agreement being agreed upon.

Instead, each individual state will act on their own accord.

“The school operational plans will be consistent with the principles that we agreed last week – where surveillance testing is elected to be done by a state and territory, including for early childhood education and childcare centres," Morrison said.

Speaking from Parliament House, Morrison added that the Federal Government had not received medical advice surrounding COVID testing requirements for students and teaching staff.

The PM remained adamant schools will not be forced into sudden closure.

"We need schools open and we need to see them stay open," he said.

"If schools don't stay open, you could see that furloughing of our workforce go from 10 to 15 per cent, which would have a devastating effect on our economy."

The Prime Minister also confirmed no change was made to the seven-day isolation period for COVID positive residents, as the nation continues to see high case numbers and patients in hospital.

Get the latest breaking news from SCA newsrooms around Australia. Short, simple and everything you need to know.