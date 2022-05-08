Morrison Promises $53-Million Package For Pregnancy Care

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has utilised Mother's Day to announce a $53-million election promise to prospective Australian parents.

The plan includes a $14 million investment to help couples with IVF.

Impacting around 6,200 Australians, those who have genetic conditions potentially passed to their children may access subsidised IVF and store sperm for free.

If elected, the pledge will begin in November, and help those in need to save approximately $600 thanks to the scheme.

"I want to help thousands more Australians achieve their dream of becoming parents," Morrison said.

"For people battling cancer or staring down the risk of genetic diseases it's already a difficult battle, and this new subsidy will help give them more options about their aspirations to become parents.

"Right when these aspiring mums and dads need help the most, we'll be there."

Health Minister Greg Hunt added how the government will deliver a promise to parents planning pregnancy, with funding towards an uptake in information and services.

Around $13 million will go towards clinical pregnancy care, postnatal guidelines, and assisting those who require maternity service in rural areas.

