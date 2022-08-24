Morrison Spins Probe Into Secret Ministerial Portfolios As Pandemic Inquiry

Scott Morrison has hit back after the Solicitor-General advised that the former prime minister has "fundamentally undermined" the principles of responsible government.

Dr Stephen Donaghue's advice, released on Tuesday by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, reported “clear criticism” of Morrison secretly appointing himself to five cabinet portfolios despite validity of the appointments.

Albanese on Tuesday said there will be another broader inquiry into "why this occurred, how this occurred, who knew about this occurring".

Meanwhile Mr Morrison defended his actions in a 731-word statement released on Facebook.

"The [ministerial] authorities were not misused,” and that “some of these decisions will be reflected upon now and lessons learned,” Morrison wrote.

The Briefing's Tom Tilly has called out the former PM for trying to spin the inquiry into a broader pandemic investigation with the states and territories taking account.

"That’s not the sort of inquiry AA is talking about. That’s just Morrison still trying to suggest these secret appointments were all about the pandemic," Tilly said.

"That explanation only comes close to stacking up for two of the five appointments... and does not explain the secrecy around any of them.

