Morrison Taken To Town Over RATs, Aged Care & The Price Of Milk

Prime Minister Scott Morrison came under fire at Tuesday's Press Club and is likely to do so again today at a parliamentary meet on aged care.

Grilled over his government’s delayed purchase of rapid antigen test, its handling of Covid in aged care and cash hand-outs as retention payments, the kicker came when Morrison was unable to put a price on essentials like milk, bread and petrol.

Not pretending to know everything, or get everything right, at least with grocery shopping, the PM response was a little defensive.

“I am not going to pretend to you that I go out each day and I buy a loaf of bread and I buy a litre of milk,” he said. “I’m not going to pretend to you that I do that.”

When it came to accounting for the governments delayed purchase of RATs, he said that no health advice predicted a variant for which vaccines wouldn't work.

“Omicron changed all of that and no country in the world could avoid Omicron.”

“I understand the frustration, believe me, I understand it very well, but Australia is not going to compromise on the health standards and the health advice that protects Australians,” Morrison said.

Meantime, the Covid committee meeting on Wednesday addressing outbreaks at aged care facilities across Australia, comes the day after Canberra announced a $400 cash splash to aged care workers as a retention payment.

But Mr Morrison says it’s not a pre-election sweetener for the aged care sector.

"What we're doing here is helping the aged care providers give that support to aged care workers during this pandemic to be able to keep them there working in those facilities," he said.

"That's what it's designed to do, and we know it was effective last time and we believe it will be effective again."

However, by the end of his Press Club appearance, Morrison still refused to apologise for the mistakes he had made as Prime Minister.

"We're all terribly sorry for what this pandemic has done to the world and to this country," he said.

"I'll take my fair share of the criticism and blame," he added.

In the meantime, Labor’s aged care spokesman Mark Butler told ABC's RN Breakfast that "we've paid the price" for Morrison's mistakes.

"My sense is that Australians are getting sick of a prime minister who never listens, who never takes responsibility and, when things go wrong, never admits to his mistakes or learns from them," Mr Butler chided.

"The idea of not sending in the army [to assist with the vaccine rollout sooner] ... completely ignores the fact he didn’t order the vaccines earlier. They ignored request after request by companies like Pfizer to sit down with them early."

"We’ve paid the price. It had nothing to do with whether the army was involved." Mr Butler said. "It had everything to do with the Prime Minister not listening to advice."

In the end, with an election around the corner, only time will tell how the PM's performance will be judged by Australians.

