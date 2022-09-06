Mortgage Holder Blow As RBA Lifts Rates

Mortgage holders are facing another blow to the family budget after the Reserve Bank lifted the official cash rate by a further half a per cent.

This is the fifth consecutive rate hike and lifts the cash rate to 2.35 per cent.

Tuesday's increase will add a further $144 to an average $500,000 loan.

More to come.

