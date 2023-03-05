Mortgage Holders Warned Of Another Cash Rate Rise

Australian mortgage holders are bracing for another hit to their loans, with rates expected to rise for a 10th consecutive time.

The Reserve Bank (RBA) will meet on Tuesday, with the big four banks – Commonwealth, ANZ, Westpac and NAB – all forecasting another poor year as the RBA tried to manage rising inflation.

The cash rate currently sits at 3.35 per cent, but another 0.25 rise is expected, taking it to 3.6 per cent – the highest it has been since September 2012.

AMP Capital’s chief economist Shane Oliver agreed the increase would “almost certainly” be handed down.

“Commentary from the RBA has been quite bleak,” he told NCA NewsWire.

“The difference of view (among financial experts) seems to be around how much further interest rates go.”

If the RBA goes through with tomorrow’s anticipated hike, mortgage holders of $500,000 will be paying an extra $777 per month in repayments.

Unfortunately for Australians the big banks expect the worst has not been dealt with yet, ANZ, NAB and Westpac predicting interest rates could surpass 4.1 per cent by May.

