Eels star Mitchell Moses has addressed the ugly death threats directed at him and his family during the week.

Moses was speaking on Triple M's Saturday Scrum where he revealed the full extent and impact of the grim saga.

"It's a pretty scary thing... if it was in contact with me, it would've been easier to handle. When people get to your family, it's harder on them," Moses told Triple M.

