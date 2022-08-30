Moses Credits Eels Forwards For Turnaround

Parramatta Eels star playmaker Mitchell Moses joined the Rush Hour and explained how his side have put themselves back into the Premiership conversation.

Inconsistent performances had pundits and fans questioning how highly they rated the Eels' title hopes.

Though, after a 26-0 drubbing by South Sydney Rabbitohs, Brad Arthur's men have compiled a scarily impressive aggregate score of 95-12 in the past fortnight.

Asked how the Eels turned it around against the Bulldogs & Broncos, Moses put it down to the improvement in the forward-pack and defence.



'We didn't like how we went into game against the Bunnies.

'We weren't happy with the physicality that we brought to the game and we definitely wanted to change that.'



With a top-four shootout against Melbourne Storm this Thursday, Moses knows the current form needs to be continued as a loss could drop them to sixth.

