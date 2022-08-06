Moses' Honest Tribute To Under-Fire Young Gun

Eels star Mitchell Moses says he couldn't be prouder of young gun Jakob Arthur after the playmaker played a vital role in the Parramatta's 36-20 win over Manly on Friday night.

Arthur, the son of coach Brad, featured in the halves against the Sea Eagles, with first-choice halfback Moses out of action with a finger injury.

The 19-year-old's return occurred following an ugly incident last month when he was subjected to loud boos from Eels fans at home in CommBank Stadium.

"I couldn't wait to hug him after the game... we all see it [the criticism], it would be hard on him and Brad," Moses told Triple M's Saturday Scrum.

LISTEN HERE:

Never miss anything with the Best of Triple M NRL playlist!