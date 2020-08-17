Moses Mbye Addresses Rumours He Is Leaving The Wests Tigers

Wests Tigers captain Moses Mbye has addressed rumours he is set to leave the club.

The Sydney Morning Herald reported the Tigers are willing to let Mbye join the Gold Coast Titans and will even chip in to pay half of the 27-year-old's salary.

A candid Mbye joined Triple M's The Rush Hour with MG on Monday night and set the record straight.

This was part of a broader chat with Mbye who also spoke on the Tigers' finals chances and what it's like playing under Michael Maguire; hear the full chat below.