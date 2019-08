A Gold coast Highway intersection has won the title of being worst crash hot spot in our city.

The corner of Clifford Street in Surfers paradise topping the list for serious crashes according to data from Transport and Main Roads - it was also named the third WORST in the entire state.

Southport-Nerang and Currumburra Road in Southport and Beaudesert-Beenleigh and Mundoolun Connection Road in Tamborine also made the top ten.