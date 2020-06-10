MOST EXCELLENT: Here's Your First Official Trailer For The New Bill & Ted Movie

They're back - and they're still trying to write the song that will change the world.

The first official trailer for the third Bill & Ted movie has dropped online, just over two months out from the much-anticipated cinema release date of August 21.

While the teaser for Bill and Ted 3: Face The Music doesn't give too much away, it's clear the boys haven't ended up where they thought they would.

Rather than fulfilling their rock and roll destiny, the pair are playing $2 taco nights in front of 40 people with their band, Wyld Stallyns.

And so, a visitor from the future gives Bill and Ted a warning: 25 years ago, they pledged to unite the world. Now, time is running out.

It's back to the phone booth, then, for Alex Winter and Keanu Reeves, who seem to rather effortlessly reprise their roles as intrepid time travellers.

Alongside Winter and Reeves returns Death - played by William Sadler - and, all grown up, Bill's daughter Thea and Ted's daughter Billie.

Kid Cudi, Kristen Schaal, Anthony Carrigan, Errin Hayes, Jayma Mays, Jillian Bell, Holland Taylor and Beck Bennett also star, directed by Dean Parisot and with the script written by franchise creators Chris Matheson and Ed Solomon.

Watch the trailer below:

