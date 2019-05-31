"The Most He Learned In Half An Hour... Than His Whole Career" | Inside Kalyn Ponga's One-On-Ones With Billy Slater

Former Queensland great Billy Slater is proving indispensable to the Maroons side, not only as a selector but now a mentor, too.

And one player in particular is feeling the love after some intensive one-on-one sessions at camp yesterday.

According to our NRL insider Dobbo, Kalyn Ponga spent most of Thursday's training session with Billy Slater, with the 21-year-old later admitting that the experience had been hugely significant.

But if you think the Maroons camp is all heads down, bums up, think again; after Joe Ofahengaue was spotted eating some particularly delicious looking pork crackling on social media, Dobbo tapped him for his secret recipe.

"I saw, on his Instagram Story... there was a pig on a table, and he's eating crackle," Dobbo said. "I was like, 'How did you get that crackle?'"

