Mother Charged With Attempted Murder After Allegedly Stabbing Teenage Daughter

A 36-year-old woman is facing multiple charges including attempted murder after allegedly stabbing her 17-year-old daughter in the chest multiple times.

Emergency services arrived on scene to find the teenager suffering from six stab wounds to the chest.

The 17-year-old was transported to Mackay Base hospital in critical but stable condition.

Police said that the incident unfolded at the 36-year-old woman’s Dysart home.

A 20-year-old man who was present during the alleged stabbing also sustained injuries while attempting to intervene.

The 36-year-old was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for self-sustained injuries before allegedly assaulting a police officer.

The Dysart mother has since been charged with attempted murder, assaulting a police officer and common assault.

Investigations are ongoing.

