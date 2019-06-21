Mother Found Following Stockton Baby Tragedy

The mother of the newborn baby whose body was discovered at Stockton earlier this week has now been located.

Following a major investigation, Newcastle Police tracked down the 18 year old in Penrith, where she was asked about the birth of her child.

Officers have ruled out the involvement of any third party.

Police are waiting for the results of a post-mortem examination and forensic testing to determine the direction of any future inquiries.

The Stockton community has been left reeling following the tragedy, after the newborn's body was located in a shopping bag in a backyard in Church Street on Tuesday morning.