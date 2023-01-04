Mother Of Brisbane NRL Star Sent To Women's Prison For Breach Of Parole

The Gold Coast mother allegedly behind the deaths of three people in a horror car crash in the Gold Coast hinterlands has been sent to prison after having her parole cancelled.

Uiati “Joan” Taufua had been on parole over a previous assault on security guards at the Star Casino on the Gold Coast when she collided with an oncoming vehicle at Bonogin on Friday.

The collision killed three people including 79-year-old Chris Fawcett, his partner 70-year-old Susan Zimmer and Ms Zimmer’s daughter 35-year-old Steffanie.

Police believed Taufua swerved onto the wrong side of the road before colliding with the oncoming vehicle carrying all three victims.

Due to a breach of Taufua’s previous parole requirements, her request for bail which was set to be lodged next week has already been denied.

The 46-year-old mother of NRL star Payne Haas has instead been sent to a women’s prison.

Taufua has been charged with manslaughter, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, evade police and unlicensed driving.

