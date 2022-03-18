Mother Of Six Dies After Suspicious House Fire In Albanvale

Tragically a woman has died in hospital following a fire at an Albanvale property earlier this week.

The 36-year-old mother of six was critically injured during a fire that engulfed her single-storey home on Monday night.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The Melbourne Briefing - keeping you in the loop with news as it hits

Emergency services were called to the Sutherland Street property about 5.20pm, after reports of a fire.

The woman’s 17-year-old daughter was taken to Royal Children’s hospital with serious injuries.

A 38-year-old man was also taken to the Alfred hospital, in a critical condition where he remains under police guard.

“It’s believed a man ignited a flammable liquid and other people at the address attempted to extinguish the flames,” police said in a statement.

It’s understood that six children were home at the time.

The fire was finally brought under control by more than 25 firefighters about 5:50pm.

Detectives from the Arson and Explosives Squad investigating the fire are treating the incident as suspicious.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or with further information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a report at www.crimestoppers.com.au

For Australians looking for intelligent and unbiased news coverage, join renowned journalist Natarsha Belling on Your Morning Agenda for breaking national and international stories as well as the top business and finance stories - every weekday from 6:30am on Listnr